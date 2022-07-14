A warrant of arrest has been issued for murder accused Gcinlelitha Ngcobelothe by the Western Cape High Court after he failed to show up for his trial. In yet another delay in the murder trial of Rugaya and Riedewaan Addinall, it was revealed that Ngcobelothe was admitted to Delft Hospital due to a problem with his ears.

Ngcobelothe, who worked as a gardener for the Ottery couple, along with his friend Lwazi Ntsibantsiba, are charged with the double murder on 5 January 2019. The duo were arrested after the couple, 82, were strangled to death and their possessions packed in their Mercedes-Benz in the driveway. The trial also revealed that Rugaya had been forced to eat rat poison.

STRANGLED: Addinalls Ngcobelothe was set to bring witnesses to court to testify on his behalf but proceedings came to a halt when it was revealed that they did not pitch. Defence attorney Advocate Mohamed Sibda told the court: “My client called me at about 9am to inform me that he is at Delft Hospital and is unable to attend court. “I asked him why he left it to the last minute and I had sent him a message reminding him that he had to be here.”