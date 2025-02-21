BLOOD continues to be spilled in Elsies River after an alleged gang member was shot and killed inside his house in Clarke Estate yesterday morning. The deceased, Rezano “Tiekie” Bruintjies, is an alleged hitman and was allegedly shot and killed by rival gangs from Eureka Estate, also known as White City.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said that the matter is under investigation, reporting: “Elsies River police registered a murder case following a shooting incident at 2am at a premises in Edward Place, Clarke Estate, where a 25-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded. “According to reports, SAPS members attended to a complaint of a shooting at the mentioned address and on their arrival they found the body of the victim under the kitchen table.” “The victim died due to gunshot wounds to the upper body. Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation.”

On Monday, a 50-second video surfaced online of a group of jongens opening fire in broad daylight along 35th Street while vehicles are passing by. A male and female’s voice can be heard as the video is taken through a bedroom window. In the video, a group of men are seen running and shooting while ducking bullets from rivals. A man can be seen shooting continuously before reloading his firearm and then proceeds to shoot before the group runs away. MAYHEM: Rival gangs are fighting Some mense are speculating that “Tiekie” was the person behind the video and that is why rivals from White City came for him.

However, Captain FC van Wyk said that the motive behind the shooting is believed to be gang related. Community members are fearing for their lives. And a community leader, who wants to protect his identity out of fear for his safety, said that the area is very tense at the moment.