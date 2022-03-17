A Durbanville couple has been arrested for the assault and murder of a guest at their Airbnb in Klipheuwel.

After the assault, they allegedly took unconscious Connlan Hibbert, 27, and placed him on a mattress next to the bed where his seven-year-old son was sleeping.

A neighbour says the Mikpunt man had had an argument with the owners of Die Kliplokaal Sosiale Klub, Mario and Louise Gerber, over a bill he felt he was overcharged on, on February 26.

The neighbour tells the Daily Voice: “There was a party at the venue and when everyone left, Connlan remained with his son and they were going to sleep in a room which had been paid for by someone who couldn’t make it to the party.

SCENE OF CRIME: Die Kliplokaal Sosiale Klub in Klipheuwel

“Before he went to sleep, he went to settle his bill, while his son was waiting for him in their room. He got a bill of R1050, which he disputed and told them that the room was paid for already.”

The woman says while the two men argued, Louise allegedly sneaked up behind Connlan and hit him over the head with something.

“It was blunt trauma to the head and then the husband continued to attack him.

“They were seen by people, who were trying to get into the place, dragging Connlan and he appeared to be unconscious.

“They apparently took him to his room and put him on the mattress next to the bed that his son was sleeping in.

“They didn’t even care about the child and when his relatives went to fetch the boy, they didn’t notice that Connlan was dead because it was dark and they didn’t want to disturb him.”

She says that the following day, Connlan’s family came to check on him.

“When they got there, they found him ice-cold on the mattress with blood on his head.

“They called the police who arrived after two hours, and they didn’t even care to secure the scene.

“The murder suspects had access to the room and they tampered with evidence as they took the CCTV tapes.”

The devastated vrou says the Gerbers were only arrested four days later and they immediately got bail of a R1000.

BID: Justice for Connlan poster. Picture supplied

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms the couple, aged 42 and 39, were arrested for the murder.

“It is alleged that the victim, 27-year-old Connlan Hibbert, was involved in an altercation at the establishment on February 26 and was found dead the next day,” he says.

“Following an initial investigation, the two suspects were arrested and made their court appearance on Monday in Blue Downs where bail was granted.”

When the Daily Voice went to the Kliplokaal on Tuesday and Wednesday, no one was at home and no one answered the telephone

