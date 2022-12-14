A 19-year-old has been stabbed to death on his birthday during an alleged fight over a R10. Liyema Sawutana, 19, was with his friend in Samora Machel on Saturday when he was killed. He died in hospital, minutes after he was admitted.

Family friend Nozuko Vaaiboom says: “After hearing about the incident, his brother went to the scene and found him still lying on the road, bleeding. “He was then taken to hospital in Lentegeur, and after a few minutes they were told he had passed on.” She adds: “We heard that there was a fight over R10, I don’t know who it belonged to but that was enough reason for them for his life to be taken away.

ROOT OF ALL EVIL: Fight over a R10. File photo “Liyema was still very young. In fact, on the day he was killed, it was his birthday... he didn’t have a party. “They were hanging around near the suspect’s home when the fight broke out.” Nozuko recalls seeing the suspect on Saturday around the scene, who she claims is still walking free even after confessing.

“What baffles everyone is that the suspect has not yet been arrested. On the day of the incident, he was there around the scene. “His family went to Liyema’s brothers and they said they wanted to hear what happened to him. “The family told them what they heard; at first the suspect denied stabbing Liyema, and then confessed.

“He is still wandering around Samora and no police officer has been to see family members about the incident.” Nozuko says Liyema worked at a car wash at the time of his death. “He didn’t make much money and we don’t know how his body will be transported to the Eastern Cape [for burial].