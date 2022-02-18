A young Langa man has been stabbed to death over a bottle of brandy.

Miso Mandla, 20, came from initiation school in December.

As part of tradition, he was supposed to bring a bottle of brandy and introduce himself as a new man.

But the happy occasion ended in tragedy on Saturday night and the arrest of a suspected killer.

His sister Zintle Mandla, 26, says Miso tried in vain to run away from his knife-wielding attacker.

“My aunt called me and told me that she was at the Day Hospital and told me that my brother was stabbed,” she says.

“He left home around 9pm to visit his friends, while they were walking on the road, they saw three other people who had also just come out of initiation school.

“They asked him about the brandy he was supposed to bring to them when he returned.”

She says this led to an argument and the group assaulted Miso.

“The main suspect took out a knife and stabbed my brother,” says Zintle.

“He was rushed to hospital and when they got there, they were informed that he was dead already.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says they are investigating a murder case.

“Langa Police are investigating a murder case after a stabbing incident on 13 February at about 12.45am.

“A 21-year-old stabbed with an unknown sharp object in the lower part of his neck.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The suspect has handed himself over to the police.

“The motive for the attack is unknown.”

[email protected]