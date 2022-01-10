A man who was preparing for his birthday celebrations was killed while trying to protect children from knife-wielding men.

Kienan Damons, 29, was cutting his hair when he was stabbed once in the chest in Roos Court, Lavender Hill, at around 5pm on Saturday.

His friend Ricardo Davids, 41, tells the Daily Voice two men walked into their home and started an argument.

“We were in the flat when the suspects came in and said they were looking for some boys who usually ride bicycles around the area,” he says.

SAD: Friend Ricardo Davids

“I told them that they were not here and they left.”

The shaken man says that the suspects came back and Kienan intervened.

“They said that the boys were seen in the flat at the time they had knives out,” Ricardo explains.

“Kienan came out of the bathroom where he was cutting his hair and he told them to leave because they were scaring the children.

“All he was doing was trying to calm the situation, protecting kids from the situation, but instead one of the suspects stabbed him.”

The friend says Kienan screamed that he had been stabbed.

“My neighbour took him to Retreat Day Hospital.

“When we got to the hospital, his pulse was very weak and a few minutes later, he passed on.

“This is really sad, especially that we were preparing to drink for his birthday and we knew that yesterday was mine, and everything changed within an instant.”

Kienan’s mother Celestine Damons, 48, says it wasn’t the first time that her eldest son was protecting someone when he was attacked.

“Two years ago, a day after his birthday, he was stabbed in Grassy Park, shielding someone and on his birthday he was killed,” she explains.

DEVASTATED: Celestine Damons. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

“I am devastated, I will miss his kindness and how he would lock himself in the room just sleeping.

“All he would do is get up and make food and then go back to sleep.

“I always told him to stay here at home with me because he was the safest next to me.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says a murder case was opened for investigation.

He says Steenberg police were called to the hospital where the victim, who had a stab wound to the chest, was declared deceased by medical staff.

The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

Anyone with any information can contact 08600 10111.

[email protected]