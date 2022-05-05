A Hanover Park mom has been left hartseer after her son was killed in crossfire. Evan Davids, 26, was on his way to a friend’s house when 10 shots went off.

It is believed that a gangster, who was being shot at, ran past him and one bullet hit him in the head. His devastated mom Jennifer Davids, 51, says: “He was coming from the shop and walking to his friend’s place. “Then a gangster came around the corner and that is when he got shot.”

DANGER: Evan came under fire walking in Silica Walk on Tuesday evening She says he was alive for more than an hour but the ambulance took too long and he died. “My neighbour called many times but she was told that the ambulance which was supposed to pick up my son was busy at another accident scene. “So instead of coming to us, they helped out at the accident, they came after an hour and 40 minutes, at that time my son had already passed on.”

Jennifer says Evan was never a gangster but had friends who are. “People trusted him and would send him to the shop and he would get small change, he cleaned yards. “He was my eldest son and he didn’t have children or anything.

“He was not a gangster, he had friends who are gangsters but he never really associated with them or fought with them.” The grieving mom says her family has been left shattered by Evan’s death. “This hit me very hard because everyone loved him and he was always making jokes with everyone. I’m going to miss him very much.

“I must be strong and my family is falling apart because of this shooting.” TRAGEDY: Hanover Park resident Evan Davids in street Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms: “On Tuesday at 9.06pm, police attended a shooting incident at Silica Walk, Hanover Park, where the body of a 26-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to his head. “Medical personnel declared him dead on the scene.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested“The motive for the killing is unknown. It is yet to be determined if the incident was gang-related.” In an unrelated incident earlier on Tuesday at about 1.45pm, a 33-year-old man was shot in Turflyn Walk in Hanover Park and taken to hospital where he later died due to injuries sustained. Van Wyk says no arrests have been made.