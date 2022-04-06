Kraaifontein police are investigating a case of murder after a woman was found stabbed to death in a derelict building.

It is alleged that the woman was caught having sex with a man and his girlfriend killed her.

The alleged attacker has gone on the run and is yet to be arrested, says police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

STABBING: Sex turned deadly at derelict house. Picture: Solly Lottering

According to witness Llewellyn Kamanus, 28, from Klein Begin in Kraaifontein, the victim was known as Bianca, aged 25.

He says the two women were friends while the couple lived in the building along with some other people.

“They first had sex in one of the broken rooms but later moved to the garage. There is a lot of dirt and even rats in there.

“Bianca didn’t live here, I don’t know where she lived.”

He says the woman caught the two and a fight broke out and she stabbed Bianca.

“She stabbed her in a fit of jealousy and Bianca bled to death here.

“After she stabbed her, she wanted me to help her dump the body but I refused and I said I’m going to call the police instead.

“She ran away. I don’t know the guy.

“I’ve only recently moved in here and I was very shocked by it all.”

Swartbooi confirms: “Kraaifontein police responded to a complaint in 1st Avenue on Monday, 4 April 2022, at around 7.30pm.

“Upon arrival at the crime scene, they found the body of an unknown female who sustained stab wounds to her back.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“The motive for the attack is under investigation. The suspect is yet to be arrested.”

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to call Crime Stop on 086000 10111.

[email protected]