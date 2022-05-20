A maths tutor has been stabbed to death for his cellphone. Abdullah Daggia was walking in Visser Street in Strand when he was confronted by skollies.

His uncle Zaahid Sylvester says the victim was stabbed in the chest. “I’m not sure where he was walking to but he met with the three people, one of them was a woman. “A man went to him and took his phone and handed it to his girlfriend.

“She took it and put it in her top and when Abdullah tried to grab it from there, he was stabbed in the chest. “I’m not sure how many times, but we think that he was stabbed in the heart. “When I got to the scene, he had already passed on.”

Abdullah’s family and friends tracked down two suspects and took them to the police station. A video of the arrest of the couple has been circulating on WhatsApp. The minute-long clip shows a man and woman on the back of a bakkie being questioned by a crowd.

“Vat die phone daar van die klong!“ shouts a woman. But the male suspect tells the residents that he has already sold the phone. BUSTED: Video of couple captured On Thursday when the Daily Voice visited Abdullah’s home, his family was preparing for his janaazah.

“His mother is not doing well. We didn’t expect him to die in that manner,” says the uncle. “The whole family is in shock and heartbroken about this incident.” Zaahid describes his nephew as someone who always wore a smile.

“Abdullah had so much presence, he was captivating, and even when he was sad, he made sure to smile and never let anyone see how he felt. “He was a tutor, taught maths and he was also into coding, always fixing devices.” Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk has confirmed: “Strand police are investigating a murder case after a stabbing incident on Wednesday at 2.40pm in Visser Street, Rusthof, Strand where a 31-year-old man was fatally injured.