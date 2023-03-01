A gay man died in Tygerberg Hospital after he was shot in Delft. It is believed Cheslyn September, 29, was shot once in the head following an altercation with his attackers in The Hague on Monday afternoon.

His hartseer mother Lya 61, says she doesn’t know the reason for the murder, while an LGBTQ+ activist in the area believes Cheslyn may have been targeted because he was gay. “One can see by his wound that they got him from behind and they weren’t one [shooter]. Cheslyn wasn’t someone who kept quiet in an argument,” Lya tells the Daily Voice. TRAUMATISED: Mother Lya, 61. She says that Cheslyn wasn’t involved in bad things as he was in the recycling business where he lived in The Hague.

“Hy het besigheid gemaak met plastics en cardboards.” The mother says her son’s death has left her traumatised: “Ek voel baie seer, but I can’t do anything. All I want to say is that the Lord doesn’t sleep. What they did to him, the Lord has His own time and justice will be served.” Cheslyn’s long-time friend Ricardo Matthews says: “Hoekom moet hy soe wreed dood gegaan het.

“We have known each other for many years and I don’t know how it happened but if it was an argument he wouldn’t have kept his mouth.” STOOD HIS GROUND: Cheslyn September, 29, was outspoken. Picture supplied Ricardo adds that he doesn’t know if Cheslyn’s death was a hate crime against the LQBTQ+ community. “It’s very sad because he wasn’t involved with other things, only the Lord knows why,” he says. Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms that a murder case is being investigated by Delft cops.

“Delft police registered an attempted murder case following a shooting incident in the Hague Avenue, Delft, Monday afternoon at about 1.15pm, where a 26-year-old male was shot and wounded. “According to reports, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to a medical facility for treatment. “The victim died in the hospital. A murder case will now be investigated. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” Twigg explains.