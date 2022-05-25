A dik ding gangster and two of his henchmen are set to appear on murder charges after allegedly torturing one of their own gang members to death. The shocking truth behind the death of the Six Bobs skollie in New Horizons was uncovered by Grassy Park Police who have revealed that the killers demanded R15 000 from the victim’s family for the recovery of two firearms.

Grassy Park Station Commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says cops got a skrik when they arrived at Retreat Day Hospital on Friday and found the burnt body of the skollie. “The victim is a member of the Six Bobs gang and he was a runner and hid guns for them,” Laing explains. “The victim was arrested by us with the two guns in his possession and he went to court and was given bail.

OFF TO THE CELLS: Dik ding Nabba and his two henchmen “The dik ding, known as Nabba, then went to his house and told his mother they must pay R15 000 for the two (confiscated) guns and his mother told them her child already went to court for their s***.” Laing says the gang boss along with the two henchmen then kidnapped the skollie and took him to a house where they tortured him. “They beat him all over his body and burnt him with an unknown object.

“When we arrived at the hospital, we found a group of people who had brought him in with the gang boss’ Chevrolet bakkie and we confiscated it. “We put pressure on Nabba and he came and handed himself over after we told him we know that he sent the people to drop the body (at the hospital), while already knowing they killed the guy.” Laing says cops also confiscated a green VW Golf 6 owned by the gang which had traces of blood.