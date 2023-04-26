Mense were shocked on Monday night when a young dad-to-be was gunned down while playing soccer in Tafelsig. The family of Taireece Williams, 19, says his unborn baby will now have to grow up without a father.

The relatives were told by residents that skollies opened fire as the youngster played a friendly match shortly after 6pm. Aunt Veranique, 43, says the mother of the young construction worker was at work at the time of the shooting and was left devastated when she heard the news. “On arrival at the scene, he was already dead. We were told he was playing soccer on the pitch when he was shot but we are not sure of the details as Taireece was not a gangster and was working with one of the subcontractors.

FATAL: Piketberg Street, Tafelsig. “The family wants justice. The big guys are using the small children to go and shoot for them. “There were a lot of community members who stood up and this shows us what type of person he was,” says Veranique. Police spokesperson, lieutenant-colonel Malcolm Pojie, confirms the shooting and says three other victims were also hit in the shooting.

“Mitchells Plain SAPS are investigating a case of murder as well as three attempted murder cases following an incident that occurred in Piketberg Street in Tafelsig when gunmen opened fire on the deceased and also injured three more people, during random shooting in the street. “The assailants further opened fire randomly and hit three young men (between the ages 15 and 21) who were in the street at the time. “They were transported to hospital privately. No arrests have been made yet.”

Mom Bonita van Wyk, 47, says Taireece’s pregnant girlfriend is devastated by his murder. FATAL: Piketberg Street, Tafelsig. “They have been together for just over a year and she is five months pregnant. “This is their first child and he was very excited. She had to go for her clinic appointment on Tuesday.