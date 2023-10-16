Tears flowed in Bonteheuwel over the weekend when a teen mom was found gunned down in the streets after she had allegedly witnessed a shooting. Shocked mense gathered around the lifeless body of Toheera Miller, 19, after she had been shot three times in the head in Jakkalsvlei Avenue on Friday.

A scared relative, who asked not to be named, says they were called by neighbours and told of the shooting shortly after 6am. TRAGEDY: Residents, police gathered around the body of Toheera Miller, 19. Picture: Leon Knipe “We were called and told that she had been shot. When we got there, we saw that she had been shot three times in the head,” the relative said. “Toheera has a four-year-old daughter and was married before. The child was not with her at the time of the shooting and she drifted from place to place.

“She was staying with people in Jasmine Street and they are good people but she did not have any family that she could rely on. “She was basically abandoned and was always looking for motherly love. “Everyone was shocked to see that they would shoot a young woman like that.”

TRAGEDY: Residents, police gathered around the body of Toheera Miller, 19. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the shooting: “Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident on Friday morning at about 6.15am on the corner of Juniper and Jakkalsvlei Avenue, Bonteheuwel, where a 19-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.The motive for this incident forms part of the investigation. The suspects are yet to be arrested.” As questions swirled about the motive behind the shooting, the relative revealed that they learned that Toheera had witnessed a shooting and believe this could be the reason for her murder.

“We heard that she had witnessed a shooting but we don’t think that she ever thought that they would shoot her because she wouldn’t have said anything.” The relative did not have further details of this shooting. Toheera was laid to rest at Maitland Cemetery on Saturday.