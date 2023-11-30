Zane Kilian’s former lawyer has called him a liegbek. Attorney Eric Bryer made headlines this week when Kilian made various allegations during his new bail application in the Western Cape High Court, as he prepares to stand trial alongside alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack.

The man accused of assisting Modack to carry out the murder of Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective, Charl Kinnear, lashed out at his legal representatives and revealed a sinister plot to protect Modack after Kinnear was killed. Kilian has already lost a bail application at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court and a subsequent appeal at the Western Cape High Court. FORMER COUNSEL: Bryer, right, and Kilian. File photo Kilian along with Modack and a large group of bandiete are facing a battery of charges, including murder, attempted murder and racketeering.

He further said that after he was arrested by the Hawks, he was put in contact with Bryer, allegedly through Modack. He said Bryer warned him not to implicate Modack in the pinging of Kinnear’s cellphone and instead told him to blame a “Mr Mohamed”. Fearing for his life, he said he lied to cops, but later came clean and named Modack. He claimed that Bryer told him to not say anything to the Hawks or he would have to “pick coffins for himself and his family”.

On Wednesday, Bryer called his former client’s claims a “concocted pack of lies”. Bryer says: “Never ever did I mention the name of Mohamed, nor did I mention anything about implicating anybody.” Bryer said on the night Kilian was arrested, he was present at the Hawks’ headquarters in Germiston.