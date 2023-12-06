The Brazil National Women’s Sevens team got their hands dirty for a good cause yesterday. The rugby players, who are in the Mother City this week for the Cape Town leg of the World Rugby SVNS tournament, were at Petunia Primary School where they cleaned veggies and dished up food that was later handed out in Wallacedene.

BEAUTIFUL ASSIST: Brazil players help The phenomenal players also shared advice and tips with aspiring young rugby players at the school, amid high excitement from their classmates. Granthem Abrahams of Be The Difference Foundation, who brought the team to the school, says the young women enjoyed spending time with the locals. He says: “We thought it’s the Sevens tournament this weekend, why don’t we give these children a nice surprise at school. Thank you to principal Faizal Yon for hosting them, and allowing them to teach his girl rugby players some finer points of the game.

“The Brazil players dished up the food which we handed over to people in Wallacedene.” Abrahams was also chuffed to receive a Brazil rugby jersey from the team’s head coach, William Broderick. KAAPSE CONNECTION: Brazil’s Ramsey Scritten Broderick says his team is looking forward to this weekend’s tournament and urged Capetonians to stiek uit at the Cape Town Stadium for two days of action-packed rugby.

PRO TIPS: The players were happy to coach school kids He says although their first language is Portuguese, they don’t feel out of place in the city, which felt like home to them. The coach adds: “Our first game will be televised at 9am on Saturday morning. “It’s great to be back in Cape Town where you feel welcome, like home.”