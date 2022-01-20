Four children from Manenberg who lost their home in a fire this week borrowed school uniforms from friends because they refused to miss the first day of school on Wednesday.

The children live with their ouma Sophia van Willingham, 69, whose double storey home in Elsieskraal Road was gutted on Monday evening.

This came as a huge blow to Sophia, who had just buried her partner over the weekend.

“I would like to ask you to please help put a roof over my children’s head and a bed for them to sleep on,” the hartseer granny says.

“I feel like my whole world has just fallen apart because I have just lost someone that was very close to me and now I lost my house. I am drained.”

It is believed that an electrical short caused the fire.

“Nothing was switched on and no one was upstairs where the fire broke out,” says Sophia’s daughter Lavona Windvogel.

APPEAL: Lavona Windvogel

“My mom just buried her partner at the weekend and there were still people coming to pay their condolences.

“As they were chatting downstairs, someone came running telling them the house was on fire.

“My sister could only grab their documents, everything burned.”

She adds: “We have two foster kids and my sister has two unemployed kids and they all depend on my mom.

“We borrowed uniforms for the kids and we appeal to anyone who can help to please contact us,” says Lavona.

There is a Grade R boy at Easter Peak Primary, an 11-year-old meisie at Mary Harding, a 16-year-old girl at Silverstream School of Skills and a 20-year-old male at Phoenix High School.

Jermaine Carelse, the spokesperson for the City Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed the incident and says no injuries were reported.

To assist, call Lavona at 073 724 3225.

[email protected]