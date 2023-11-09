Youngsters in Wesbank now have the opportunity to express their feelings through the arts, thanks to community organisation Balls Not Guns. Founder, Apostle Gloria Veale, says the idea was born seven months ago when she listened to the youth’s stories at feeding schemes.

Veale explains: “Seven months ago we worked in Manenberg, Parkwood and Wesbank where we put on showcases allowing the younger people to tell their stories through art, with South Roots International. “We also had the older folk come out and educate the children about the community. “Wesbank then decided to take it a bit further and continue the initiative in the area, giving kids a safe platform for them to express their feelings.”

HELP: Jacobs & Prins She adds that a lot of the youth have come forward saying they are not heard. Veale says: “So we give them an outlet to tell their stories of pain and communicate. “This helps build character. It’s about expression in their unique way, after all we all know you just give them a beat and the rest is history.

“Our future depends on what we do now.” The group has nearly 20 participants, with community activist Lindie Jacobs and 72-year-old Sylvia Prins leading the pack. Jacobs says she will do everything in her power to keep the programme going.