The community of Eastridge held a Youth Day celebration yesterday not only for the kids of the area but also to honour an eight-year-old hit and run victim from the area. Resident Enid Petersen, 64, said the event, which was held on a field in Jameson Street, was filled with activities for the children such as a dance competition and appearances by local motorcycle and car clubs.

“The day started at about 10am and there were over a 100 children at the field throughout the day. They really enjoyed the day and they went mad for the bikes and the BMWs that came out on the day to show off for them,” she says. Before the celebrations began, Enid said the community held a small prayer meeting for eight-year-old Leonal Moko Ilunga, who died in a hit and run incident while walking home from school on the corner of Imperial and Alpine Drive on May 27 . GREAT DAY OUT: Enid Petersen, 64, of Eastridge “We felt it was important to do something for the children in the community, especially after what happened to Leonal, which has really affected everybody in the area because he was such a lovable child.

“Today was the perfect day to do so, seeing that it was Youth Day and we were pleased to have so many clubs and people come out to help on the day. “After 11, there was also breakfast for the children where each of them got a sandwich, koeksister and juice.” The community is still demanding answers from the police, who have not made any arrests yet.