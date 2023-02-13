Parents of learners at Parkwood Primary say hulle is nou moeg of vandalism as the learners are the ones suffering the most. The parents say their kids are losing out on valuable learning time, after the school was again dismissed at 10am on Thursday and Friday as a result of the toilets being flooded in ankle-deep water.

They have called on the Western Cape Education Department to pull up their sokkies and get 24-hour security guards posted at the school. FLOODED: Parkwood Primary. Samantha Emkie, whose kids are in grades 2 and 5 at the school, said her laaities are getting a raw deal. “It’s not fair towards the kids. Why must our children suffer because of this, and then 10 to one, it’s one of the children’s family members who vandalised the school ... alles for a fix of tik.

“It’s a heartbreaking situation and the only solution is either visible policing or a full-time security guard at the school. The WCED must step up and sort this out,” she wysed. WCED spokesperson Millicent Merton confirmed that a fire broke out in the junior boys’ toilet early on Thursday morning. “At this stage, it is not known how the fire started.”

She said the power supply to a section of the school had to be turned off to prevent further damage and for this reason, a request to dismiss the school early was granted. ‘NOT FAIR’: Damage caused by acts of vandalism. However, Kerry Mauchline, a spokesperson for Education MEC David Maynier, said everyone has a role to play when it comes to keeping schools safe. She added that parents should not underestimate their own ability to help decrease crime in schools.