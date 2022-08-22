The Pakistani boy, who was snatched from his Kensington home, was returned on Thursday night while sources claim that the suspects were arrested. Police sources say four suspects nabbed in Gauteng for a kidnapping in Mitchells Plain may be linked to the latest abduction.

Eyewitnesses of last Wednesday’s kidnapping said six suspects were travelling in two cars – a white VW Polo and a silver Ford. FOOTAGE: Suspects travelled in two separate cars. Picture supplied Six-year-old Shahnawaaz Asghar was snatched while his father Muhammad, 52, was preparing to take him and his two siblings to school at about 7.45am. The kids attend Hidayatul Islam Primary School.

His family reunited with him on Thursday night after Shahnawaaz was released in Khayelitsha and his father fetched him. It is understood that a ransom was paid for the little boy’s release. FOOTAGE: Suspects travelled in two separate cars. Picture supplied His father Muhammad Asghar detailed a frantic 48 hours negotiating with the kidnappers who let him listen to Shahnawaaz playing in the background, reports the Cape Argus.

“We did not sleep. We did not eat. We just prayed,” said Asghar. The fruit and vegetable seller said the kidnappers looked after his son and even called him to ask what Shahnawaaz eats. “They bought him KFC and allowed him to play. My son told us he thought he was on holiday.

“The first day they called, he said he was playing, and the second day he said ‘daddy you can come fetch me now’. I knew I had to make a plan.” Asghar said he followed the kidnappers’ instructions carefully for where to pick up his son on Thursday night. He said he drove to a “very dark place with no lights.” “I can’t exactly say where I drove to because I don’t know the townships very well. I told them I am driving a white bakkie, and then they flashed their lights to say when to stop.

“When I stopped, they were standing with him (outside), they didn’t just leave him on the side of the road and he was clean. “They took my cellphone before I left, probably because they were scared I would call the police. But I wouldn’t because all I wanted was my son.” Crime expert Yusuf Abramjee tweeted on Friday: “Kidnapping of 6-year-old Shanawaz Asgar in Kensington, Cape Town: The youngster was freed in Khayelitsha last night.

“It is believed a ransom was paid. No arrests have been made. The same gang is believed to have been involved in another kidnapping also. “Four suspects (three Bangladeshi nationals and a Malawian) have been arrested in Gauteng – linked to a recent kidnapping of a Bangladeshi businessman, Shaik Khan, in Lentegeur. “The victim was freed at the Tafelsig Cemetery after a ransom was paid.”