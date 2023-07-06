An alleged kidnapper from New Horizons has been slapped with rape charges after allegedly attacking a teen meisie within hours of a failed kidnapping attempt on another woman. An investigation by Grassy Park police has revealed details about how the suspect stalked two young women walking in the streets of Lotus River.

In the first case on Monday morning, a 23-year-old woman came under attack at a bus stop in 5th Avenue. The woman told the Daily Voice that the man driving a silver Opel Corsa held her in a military-type lock and tried to force her into his vehicle. She escaped by wriggling out of her klere and gave police a description of his car. USED: Alleged rapist stalked victims with Opel. Picture supplied The traumatised vrou claimed despite several mense witnessing her struggle, no one helped her. However, she managed to run home and call the cops.

Hours later, the 28-year-old suspect was busted by Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing when he recognised the car the woman had described. Laing revealed that on the same day, a 16-year-old girl reported that she was forced into a car at gunpoint and taken to Zeekoevlei where she was repeatedly raped. “This happened not long after the attempted kidnapping. The girl was walking and he approached her,” he explains.