Grassy Park cops are investigating whether claims of a teen girl being kidnapped have been fabricated, and are calling on residents to come forward with information. The drama unfolded last week when an 18-year-old boy visited the cop shop to report the kidnapping of a girl, claiming that he single-handedly fought off four attackers who tried to drown him.

Station commander Dawood Laing says police have been on the hunt for the meisie as well as her alleged abductors for a week now, but have not found any reports of a missing teen. COMMANDER: Dawood Laing “What happened is the male complainant came to the station saying that on Wednesday while he was in Perth Road, he saw a van filled with four men kidnap a girl walking in the road,” explains Laing. “He said the girl was about 14 or 15 years old and that he tried to save her but the kidnappers took him with them.”

The SAPS boss explains that the boy told cops in a sworn affidavit that they were driven to Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve where he was moered in the bushes before nearly drowned. “Initially when he told his story he said the kidnappers were four coloured male gangsters and even said the one had a tjappie under his eye,” Laing says. “When he gave a written statement later, he claimed it was one coloured male and three black males.

“He says that they took him to Zeekoevlei where they moered him and tried to drown him, but he overpowered all four of them and escaped as they left with the teen meisie.” He explains that police immediately opened a case and detectives contacted every SAPS station in the region to enquire if they had a report of a missing teen girl, but came up empty. “We cannot find any missing reports and no person has come forward saying their daughter or child is missing.