An abducted businessman from Kraaifontein has been rescued by cops. Kidnappers took mechanic Marshall Mshangana from his home last Monday and demanded R50 000 ransom from his family, before his release five days later.

While details of the abduction are unclear, police say the man and his bakkie were located by the Provincial Extortion Task Team and Kraaifontein CID. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says: “On Friday at about 6.30pm, members of the Provincial Extortion Task Team and Kraaifontein CID conducted a high-risk crime intelligence-driven operation, where a victim was kidnapped in Kraaifontein. FOUND: Marshall Mshangana had been missing for five days. Picture: Solly Lottering “Members received information that the victim was at a heavily guarded shack at Browns farm, Philippi.

“On arrival at the location, members had to breach the security gate to gain access into the shack.” “After further investigation, members found the male with his hands and feet in constraints. “He was positively identified as the abducted victim. After further investigation, members also recovered the victim’s grey LDV Isuzu at an informal settlement in Samora Marcel and booked it in as an exhibit.

“The victim was taken to hospital for medical evaluation and care. Investigations continue.” INFORMATION: FC van Wyk. File photo When the Daily Voice team visited Marshall’s home, we were told that the traumatised family had moved out on Saturday. Marshall’s shaken neighbour says that the suspects only went for him.

“He lives with his wife and also a tenant but they took only him,” says the neighbour who did not want to be named. “He is one of the best mechanics in the area, he has a workshop in Brackenfell which only specialises in Renault vehicles. “After he returned, on Saturday, they packed everything in a bakkie and left the area.”