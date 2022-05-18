A young businessman who was kidnapped during a robbery at his Newfields home has been returned safely to his family. While details around his return remain sketchy, Western Cape police have confirmed that Huzaifa Sange, 21, is home safely after being held captive for three days.

The abduction took place on Friday night at their home in Newfields, Hanover Park, where the family runs the Huzaifa Takeaways. Sange, who is from India, has been living in Cape Town for the past seven years with his brother, Usaina, and sister-in-law, Munazia, and helps run the family business. Munazia told Weekend Argus the skelms, who posed as customers wanting to buy food, stormed into their house demanding money.

Munazia said she had been putting her five-month-old baby to sleep when she heard her husband scream in the lounge. She said the kidnappers threatened to shoot the baby if she screamed. Munazia said she believed the robbers thought Sange owned the business as it bears his name.

It is unclear how Sange was found, but according to a police source, he managed to escape from his kidnappers and make his way to the nearest police station, from where he was escorted home, reports Weekend Argus. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said the skelms ransacked the house, taking cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash. They fled the scene with the family’s white Hyundai. On Tuesday he confirmed Sange has been found.