The family of six-year-old Shahnawaaz Asghar has confirmed that the little boy has been found safe and unharmed.
Family spokesperson, Dawood Esack confirmed to the Daily Voice on Friday morning that Shahnawaaz returned home late Thursday evening and is in good health.
"I just wish to advise that Muhammad Shahnawaz Asgar safely home algamdullilah,” Dawood said.
"The family says that he is both mentally and physically fine algamdulillah."
Shahnawaaz was about to leave for school at 7.45am on Wednesday, when six men stormed into their Kensington home in 4th Avenue, and snatched the boy to the horror of his shocked parents.
Eyewitnesses say the suspects were travelling in two cars, a white VW Polo sedan and a silver Ford hatchback.
Dawood says the family heard nothing from the kidnappers by Thursday afternoon, but Shahnawaaz was returned around 11pm
"I didn't ask any details about where he was kept and by whom. At 7am, we will have a prayer with the family," Dawood said.
Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said no arrests have yet been made.
“The six-year-old Kensington boy who was kidnapped on Wednesday has been reunited with his family late last night,” said Traut.
“Our investigation is still underway and arrests are yet to be made. It is on this basis that further information regarding the case cannot be disclosed at this stage.”
Kensington CPF chairperson, Cheslyn Steenberg thanked the community for their help in the finding the little boy.
"We can only thank the almighty for the safe return of Shanawaaz,“ he says.
“I would like to thank everyone involved in this regard, it is appreciated. Now we have more work to do. Communities must do more to help community policing - working with the law enforcement agencies and not take a step back. We all have a part to play in the quest of a safer Kensington and Factreton, let us stand up and take back our community from criminals."