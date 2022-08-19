The family of six-year-old Shahnawaaz Asghar has confirmed that the little boy has been found safe and unharmed. Family spokesperson, Dawood Esack confirmed to the Daily Voice on Friday morning that Shahnawaaz returned home late Thursday evening and is in good health.

Shahnawaaz Asghar returned home on Thursday. Picture supplied "I just wish to advise that Muhammad Shahnawaz Asgar safely home algamdullilah,” Dawood said. "The family says that he is both mentally and physically fine algamdulillah." Shahnawaaz was about to leave for school at 7.45am on Wednesday, when six men stormed into their Kensington home in 4th Avenue, and snatched the boy to the horror of his shocked parents.

Eyewitnesses say the suspects were travelling in two cars, a white VW Polo sedan and a silver Ford hatchback. Dawood says the family heard nothing from the kidnappers by Thursday afternoon, but Shahnawaaz was returned around 11pm "I didn't ask any details about where he was kept and by whom. At 7am, we will have a prayer with the family," Dawood said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said no arrests have yet been made. “The six-year-old Kensington boy who was kidnapped on Wednesday has been reunited with his family late last night,” said Traut. “Our investigation is still underway and arrests are yet to be made. It is on this basis that further information regarding the case cannot be disclosed at this stage.”