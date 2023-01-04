A Mitchells Plain woman has been left traumatised after witnessing a woman being forced into a car in what appeared to be a kidnapping. The 35-year-old witness from Beacon Valley, who asked not to be named, says she is living in fear after watching the victim being grabbed by the neck and shoved into a car as she screamed for help.

“My sister and I were walking on Monday up Imperial Street when we saw a man working on a green VW Golf TDI. There was a groot vrou walking and I can remember she had a denim three-quarter pants and a big bolla because she had braids. “She was walking with a handbag and as she came down the road we were walking up. The man just got out from under the car and grabbed her by the neck,” she explains. Her 41-year-old sister says they watched geskok as the woman screamed while being bundled into the car.

“It happened so fast and as the car came down the road she shouted: ‘Meisies help me, he is kidnapping me!’ And he sped away so fast.” The sisters say they then ran after the vehicle as it drove in the direction of Tafelsig but lost sight it. “I reached out to one of the crime groups and they said a van was coming. I gave all my details and they never came. I even got the registration of the car and everything,” the witness adds.