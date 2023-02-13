Police have rescued a kidnap victim and seized drugs from the four suspects they nabbed in the case. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the victim was snatched in Knysna on Thursday and the kidnappers demanded a ransom.

He said following the kidnapping report, crime intelligence and the Knysna SAPS investigated the matter and, through the networking of sources and contacts, identified who the suspects were and where they were keeping the victim. “The suspects had also demanded money for the release of the victim,” said Van Wyk. “All intelligence was coordinated and an operational team, comprising the Knysna Crime Prevention Unit and flying squad members, was deployed to a house in Robololo Street, Knysna.

“The Malawian victim was found and brought to safety. During the search, 70g of tik and 156 mandrax tablets to the value of R33 860 were seized," said Van Wyk. He said after interviewing the victim and one of the suspects at the police station, a follow-up operation was conducted at the premises of one suspect, a foreign national of Nigerian descent, where 7 500 mandrax tablets and 1.5kg tik, with an estimated value of R502 500, was found. “The drug consignment was seized and handed in as exhibits. Cash to the value of R20 000, believed to be the proceeds of crime, was also found and confiscated.