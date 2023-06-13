A Bangladeshi shop assistant is lucky to be alive after he was rescued by police during a roadblock, just hours after being abducted from the Diep River winkel where he works. Colleagues of Suhail Hossain, 35, said that he is traumatised after becoming the latest kidnapping victim in Cape Town.

It was only his second day of his new job at Samira Superette 2. TARGETED: Samira Superette 2 in Diep River was robbed. Picture: Mahira Duval Shopkeeper Liakat Hossain, 32, said three skelms entered the winkel shortly after 3pm on Saturday. “Suhail is the son of one of the partners but not related to me,” Liakat explains.

“He only started working here on Friday and then they kidnapped him on Saturday. “He was standing behind the counter and I was standing by the door when they came in. “They came around the counter and pulled out the gun. They took whatever money was in the till and went to the back of the shop and grabbed him. We are still in shock.”

LEFT FEARFUL: Liakat Hossain. Picture: Mahira Duval Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa, explains that after the kidnapping, the getaway vehicle was identified and police were alerted. As luck would have it, later that day, the same vehicle drove towards a police roadblock conducted by Delft SAPS along Symphony Way. “Upon noticing the roadblock, the driver made a U-turn and sped off,” says Potelwa.

“The vigilant police officials gave chase. Three occupants managed to flee but the police apprehended the driver and rescued the kidnapping victim, who was still in the vehicle. “The vehicle, that had false registration plates, was impounded by police. “The 35-year-old arrested driver is in custody and the search for the three suspects that fled continues.”

On Monday, Sinethembile Dlamini made his first appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court where he was told that the State would be opposing his bail application. He is facing charges of kidnapping and business robbery and will return to court on June 23 for his bail application. Meanwhile, Liakat, says they have resumed business operations but remain fearful.