The woman, who was kidnapped during a house jol, has returned home safe but is still traumatised. Elzaan Wagner, 23, was allegedly taken by her ex-boyfriend Marthinus Cornelissen, 48, who refuses to let go.

On Friday night while she and her cousin Jo-Andre and others were having a party, the suspect and two other masked men entered the farmhouse in Die Kruis. The knife-wielding kidnappers dragged the screaming woman out of the house and left with her. On the run: Marthinus Cornelissen Jo-Andre tells the Daily Voice when they went out of the house to look for Elzaan, they were gone without a trace.

It was not until a man from the farm spotted the kidnap victim in Klapmuts on Sunday evening. Her brother David Wagner says: “There was a bit of a struggle but he, together with the police, managed to bring back my sister. “She is really traumatised as they had to walk all the way to Klapmuts through the bushes.

“She was obviously terrified because of the way she was taken from home,” he explains. “We are grateful she is home but we would like to see Marthinus get arrested for what he did because he is on the run.” Returned: Elzaan Wagner, 23 Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says Paarl SAPS started a search for the woman from a farm in the Agter Paarl area on Saturday, 19 November, after she was reported to have been allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend during the early morning hours of Saturday.

“The suspect had gained entry into the woman’s bedroom by breaking down her door and forced her out by knife point. “The incident was reported and a search for the woman ensued. “She was subsequently spotted in the Klapmuts area on the morning of 20 November by family members standing on the N1 intersection.