Western Cape cops are tjoepstil on the murder of popular Lansdowne businessman Khalid Parker amid shocking allegations that his killers were released from custody. Nearly two weeks after the horrific murder which shocked the hele mense on the Cape Flats, Parker’s grief-stricken family say they are no closure to getting justice.

The 40-year-old father was mercilessly gunned down in front of his business in Lockerby Road on September 9 in an alleged attempted kidnapping. GUNNED DOWN: Khalid Parker, 40 Tears of disbelief flowed as Khalid could be seen covered with a blanket after he was shot in the head. Family and friends gathered to console his father Siraj, as questions swirled about what had happened. Later, graphic footage of the shooting was released on social media showing Parker arriving at his business premises after 10am before he was attacked.

In the video, which has gone viral, he is seen parking his car and then crossing the road when he is approached by three men. A struggle takes place as they are seen gryping him and seemingly try to get him into their silver Hyundai. Some of his employees rush outside to assist him but as one of the skurke flashes a gun, they step back before one of the men shoots Parker in the head and then driving off.

HUSH HUSH: Cops mum over the murder of the businessman His janaazah was attended by hundreds of hartseer mourners at Masjidul Quds in Gatesville the next day. Several days later, pictures of heavily getjapped men circulated on social media amid claims that the kidnappers had been caught, but this was later revealed to be false. During an interfaith briefing by the Muslim Judicial Council of SA (MJC), crime activist Hanif Loonat claimed that a reliable source had told them that Parker’s kidnappers had been caught and was instead released by police.

“A trusted source has brought to out attention that an arrest was made in connection Khalid Parker and these individuals were handed over to the investigating team and then released the next day. “And we can confirm to you that we have been presented with evidence from the reliable source that they know who the syndicate is,” he said. INFO GIVEN TO CELE: Crime activist Hanif Loonat Speaking to the Daily Voice on Tuesday, Loonat confirmed that the information was handed over to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Meanwhile, a trusted Daily Voice source has provided proof that the silver Hyundai iX35 used in the shooting was stolen in Vanguard Estate just two weeks before Khalid was killed. The source says: “The vehicle was hijacked in Fourth Street while the owner and his wife were sitting in the car. “They were dropping someone off and a white car pulled up and four men surrounded his vehicle.

“One of them held him at gunpoint and they got out of the car and the hijackers drove off. “At the time of Parker’s murder they were still driving with the same plates”. Speaking to the Daily Voice, dad Siraj Parker explained they were informed that no arrests had yet been made: “There is nothing yet. They [police] did not say they were looking at it has a failed kidnapping but looking at it from all angles.”

He says the death of his son is very hard for the family, who had received lots of support from those who knew Khalid. “It is very hard because now there is a child without a father, a widow without her husband, and a mother without her son but as Muslims we hold fast to our Deen,” Siraj said. “He did a lot for people across Cape Town and just the other day we heard from a Madressa that he supported.

“He helped many people. The police did confirm it was a stolen car.” Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms no arrests have been made. “Kindly be advised that Lansdowne police bears no record of any arrest as mentioned in your enquiry.