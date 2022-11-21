A house party turned sour when three men armed with knives abducted a young woman in Paarl. Elzaan Wagner, 23, was taken from her home in farming area Die Kruis on Friday night, by her former berk Marthinus Cornelissen, 48, and two unidentified accomplices, according to her family.

ANGRY OVER BREAK-UP: Marthinus Cornelissen, 48 Her cousin Jo Andre explains: “We were having a party at home, there were a few people who we had over. And while we were having fun, three men came in with knives. “They obviously came for her because they went to her but one of them robbed me of my cellphone.” Jo Andre can’t describe two of the skurke because they were wearing masks to hide their gevriete.

“I can tell you that her ex-boyfriend, Marthinus, whom she left because he was very abusive, was the one to take her. “They dragged her out of the house and they left with her,” the devastated cousin adds. “She was screaming for help but we were scared because these men had knives.”

The quiet neighbourhood has been left shaken by the abduction. “The neighbours and I tried to run after them just to see which way they were going. “But they disappeared into thin air, we even went to the farm where he lived and they were not there,” Jo Andre says.

“We looked everywhere around the farms and we didn’t find anything, the police were alerted.” He says family and friends are praying for Elzaan’s safe return. “That man [Marthinus] is very violent, that is why she left him. I don’t really know how long they have been together but I knew him because he lived very close to us.

“I guess he couldn’t accept the break up and now he decided to just come and take her,” the ou tells the Daily Voice. “I just want her to come home and would like to plead with her kidnapper Marthinus to just bring her home safely. “Please don’t hurt her, she has done nothing wrong, all she did was to leave an abusive relationship.”

NOT ALL FUN AND GAMES: Innocent gathering soured Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms the case. “Paarl police are investigating a kidnapping case after an adult female was taken from her home by her ex-boyfriend in Paardeberg Road, Paarl on Saturday morning at about 1am. Elzaan Wagner was found, she was subsequently spotted in the Klapmuts area on the morning of 20th November by family members standing on the N1 intersection.