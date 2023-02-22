Almore Schreuder, 40, Charmaine Shreuder, 24, and Garth Weber, 33, were arrested on Saturday after lawyer Gerhard Cornelius de Jongh was reported missing by his wife.

Three Belhar residents accused of kidnapping a lawyer have appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

The three are charged with kidnapping and three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. They appeared dishevelled and agitated before Magistrate Nasira Khan on Monday, reports the Cape Argus.

Gerhard Cornelius de Jongh’s alleged kidnappers appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Supplied

Weber was legally represented by Sameer Sayed while the Schreuders opted for Legal Aid.

Attempting to bring a bail application for his client as a matter of urgency, Sayed said: “This matter is clearly wired, a wife caught her husband having a lovely party. This is what this matter is about, nobody got kidnapped.”