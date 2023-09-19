A dispatcher from the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Department has released her first children’s book – inspired, she says, by the timeless tales of Boet en Saartjie and their dog Buks. After years of hard work Odile Olivier, 38, has combined her love of animals and storytelling to teach laaities valuable life lessons.

Odile’s The Three Rascals tells the story of three pets who scheme to get more food from their caregivers. Each day the ungrateful Milly the cat, Robbie the dog and Ruby the rabbit come up with different ways to chise more dite, but will their plannetjies work? PASSIONATE: Odile Oliver, 38, with book, The Three “I had been writing stories for some time but then I would start and stop,” Odile explained.

“One day I saw a Facebook post about the book Boet en Saartjie and remembered how the stories stuck with me and the lessons I learnt [at school], and so I started developing my children’s book.” As a pet lover, Odile personified her animals to communicate various lessons to kids, including food scarcity and learning to be grateful. “Using the personalities of my pets, I developed the storyline as many of us growing up never really understood the limitations of our parents,” she added.

“All of us can relate to growing up and wanting things like branded clothing. “We never really understood that what we had was a blessing in itself.” The book, which is aimed at children between the ages of six and 12, is set to make for fun and thoughtful bedtime reading, with all the illustrations also done by the talented Odile.

“I work as a dispatcher for the Fire and Rescue department and worked on the book on the days I was not on shift. “I did the illustrations myself, based on depictions of the everyday lives of my pets.” She added: “I self-published and the book is available on Amazon in both hard copy and a digital version.