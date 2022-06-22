Young kickboxing champion Skeigh-Lee Jenecker from Vredenburg has been selected to represent Mzansi at the Youth World Championships in Italy this September but she will need to raise over R50 000 for her trip. For the last three years, the 17-year-old has risen through the kickboxing ranks and holds multiple titles including West Coast, Western Cape and National Champion.

She says: “When we moved from Grassy Park, my next-door neighbour invited me to come with her to a kickboxing class and I just fell in love from the start. “I always wanted to do a sport where I can learn self-defence and give me a space where I can de-stress, which is why I love kickboxing so much.” The Vredenburg High matric pupil competes mostly in the Kitana discipline of the sport where opponents focus on technique and the longevity of the fight instead of knocking someone out.

“When I fight, then I have to focus and use different combinations to land clean strikes to my opponents and in every fight so far, I have either won gold or silver,” says the teen. “When I qualified for the world championships, I was so excited because it will be the first time I will compete outside of South Africa and I hope I can do well because kickboxing is something I can see doing for the rest of my life.” She adds: “My dream is to one day represent South Africa at the highest level.”

HOPEFUL: The Vredenburg girl looks to compete in Venice this September Mom Natasha says the family are extremely proud of their champ and they are doing all they can to help her get to Venice. “Whenever she competes then she gets either gold or silver, I don’t even know what the bronze medals look like. “The trip to Italy will be a dream come true for her but we need about R50 000 which will include travelling, accommodation, her gear and spending money.”