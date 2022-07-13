Two groups of Khoisan clashed outside the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday over the future of the River Club. Members of the Western Cape First Nations Collective (WCFNC) and The Liesbeek Action Campaign stood on opposite sides of the court steps, with placards voicing their differences.

This as developers, Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust, face charges of violating a court interdict which prevented them from further construction on the disputed Observatory property. !Garu Zenzile Khoisan, chairperson of the WCFNC, said his organisation supports the construction of a multi-billion rand office complex for tech giants Amazon as they believe it will benefit the Khoi’s past and future. “We have laid out a heritage site within the complex where our past will be protected and honoured,” he says.

“It will be a world-class display of our heritage while having a company like Amazon there can only be for the benefit of our future because of the jobs it will bring. “Our children will benefit from the rewards of having this site being built for the next seven generations.” Wesley Douglas of the Regent Korana Transfrontier Royal House, who are against the development, said the rewards promised by Amazon will not last long.

“How can we stand by and let our heritage site be sold for profit when it was taken from us years ago without any sort of payment? “All over Cape Town, there are many Afrikaner monuments but not a single tribute to the Korana people. “That is something we cannot stand for and it is what we are fighting for here today. The fact that the court set out an interdict to stop the developers shows that they are on our side.”