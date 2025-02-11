AFTER regarding the Union Buildings as their home since 2018, the Khoi-San community who had been camping there since then, have finally been evicted on Monday. The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure confirmed that the eviction order granted by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria on 11 December, was enforced by law enforcement officials on Monday morning.

Spokesperson for the department, Lennox Mabaso, said: “While the department expresses its sympathy with the serious grievances of the Khoi-San community, no single person has the right to claim or occupy public space intended to be used and enjoyed by all South Africans.” But Ruben Rustoff and a member of the community who identified himself as Vhillem said they will be back. Asked where they will now go, the pair said they have no idea, “but one thing is sure, they will soon be back.”

Visibly upset with the group of police officers who kept a watchful eye as their belongings were being packed on the back of a waiting vehicle, the pair said they had no idea they were being evicted on Monday. Rustoff explained that the first police officers arrived at the Union Buildings around 5am and surprised them. He added: “They never told us today is the day that we will be evicted. They just came in and started to dismantle our structures.”