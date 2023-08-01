A family of six, including a nine-month-old baby, were killed after their hokkie caught fire from a flame stove. A seventh victim, also a family member, is fighting for his life in the Khayelitsha District Hospital, reports the Cape Argus.

Zukiswa Shweni, 60, two adults aged 49 and 31 and three children, Avela Shweni, seven, Lelokuhle Shweni, two, and nine-month-old Liyolatha Shweni were found in their shack in Town 2 informal settlement, Khayelitsha on Saturday morning. A relative, Thembakazi Mtotoyi, said the fire took place during load shedding, but believes the blaze was caused by a problematic flame stove. Mtotoyi said the family’s owned a flame stove that burst into a flames occasionally every now and then. Before the incident, they apparently poured paraffin into the stove, which leaked unnoticed onto the floor and which led to the blaze.

SCENE: Khayelitsha’s family members dead “We are in distress about what has happened. Detectives came by to tell us that there’s a DNA test that needs to be done costing R1 500 for each person. As it is, we don’t know how we are going to bury all six people because the kids were not yet registered on our policies. We are hoping someone, anyone, and maybe the government can help us by assisting with the burial of the members,” Mtotoyi said. Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the City’s Fire and Rescue Service were notified of structures alight and a minor trapped inside in SST Section, Town 2 Khayelitsha, on Saturday. FIRE AND RESCUE: Carelse