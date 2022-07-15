Khayelitsha residents were left shocked and confused on Thursday after learning that the Sassa offices have been closed. The elderly and mothers with babies were among the crowd of hundreds gathered outside the building in Julius Tsolo Street.

Resident Asanda Hastig, 34, says she only found out about the closure when she arrived at the offices. “I came to report my sister who is using her children’s grants to buy alcohol,” she says. “I used R15 to be at the Sassa office, they gave me an appointment for yesterday and when I arrived, the security guard barred me from entering the building and said that they were closed and I was shown a sign which said they are closed for renovations.”

Sassa spokesperson Shivani Wahab says they have been trying to get an alternative venue since March, as the building will be ready for occupation in 2023. “City of Cape Town halls were identified as an alternative but were found to be non-compliant in respect of stipulated Occupational Health and Safety standards. (Officials had previously been robbed of SASSA and private assets at Harare, Site B and Site C).” Sassa has identified the Kuyasa Library but they were awaiting feedback from the City of Cape Town on this.