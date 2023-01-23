Muizenberg police are reeling in shock following the murder of a colleague in Khayelitsha on Saturday evening.
Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “The circumstances surrounding the incident that led to the fatal stabbing of the 37-year-old police captain are the subject of a murder investigation undertaken by Hawks detectives that have set their sights on a perpetrator, who is yet to be arrested.
“The deceased was attached to Muizenberg SAPS.
“Western Cape SAPS management has conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.
“Details about the deceased will be released after consultation with his family.”