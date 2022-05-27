One of the men accused of killing five people in Endlovini has been granted bail of R8000. Madoda Zwayi, 34, was arrested a few weeks after the mass shooting on March 14.

His co-accused Thembani Kobe, 29, and Sipho Mgijima, 25, abandoned their bail applications. Kobe was arrested in Khayelitsha while Mgijima was apprehended in the Eastern Cape, almost two months after the murders. They have been charged with five counts of murder.

File photo The three suspects allegedly went to the first scene, New Monwabisi Park, Endlovini, shot and killed Asanda Nomgaga, 35 and then took her boyfriend. They then went on to take three other men and shot at them. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila confirms: “There were strict conditions attached to the bail which include: that the accused must stay out of Khayelitsha except when he has to appear in court; to sign at the local police station three times a week and not to leave the province without the prior knowledge of and notifying the investigating officer; and not to interfere with witnesses.