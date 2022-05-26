Wednesday Khayelitsha residents held an interfaith service in hopes that the mass shootings in the area will end. The event was organised by Kasi Angels and Intsikelelo Yethu Foundations and it was held in Site C where six people were shot and killed on May 9.

This was the launch of a number of programmes that they are planning to have in the future with the youth in the township, says Mbulelo Dwane. “We are going to have programmes which will focus on schools and unemployed youth because we noticed that the people who are directly involved in these shootings are aged between 17 and 25,” he says. “We have decided that post the event we are going to have crime awareness, sports and arts and culture events, with the hope that we are going to keep the youth busy because if they are not, they turn to crime.”

Kasi Angels founder Gerald Nomlala says that Khayelitsha is bleeding. “We have so many deaths in the area, there is no source where this is coming from exactly. “As foundations we are trying to come up with a solution to tackle this bloodshed.