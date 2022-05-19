The man accused of killing a gay man because he “mistakenly” thought he was a girl has been released from jail on bail of R1000. Siwaphiwe Paul, 27, appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

Before his bail application started, he told his lawyer that he could only afford R600 bail. The accused, who is a father of one and a construction worker, was arrested last week Monday for the murder of Unathi Weba, 23, who was gay. He was last seen walking with the victim to his shack in Island informal settlement in the early hours of Monday morning and the next time Paul was seen was when he allegedly confessed to the murder to his cousin and subsequently the police.

Unathi’s uncle Mziwonke Mnothoza said: “He went to his cousin and asked him for a wheelbarrow and wheelie bin to dispose of Unathi’s body. “The cousin told him to tell the community members who came to tell us about the murder.” State Prosecutor Mr Human said he would not oppose bail.

“We need to look at the merits of this case, the accused met with the victim while they were drinking at an establishment and he perceived him to be a lady and they went to his house and when they started getting to know each other better, he found out that he was not a female but a male. “He wasn’t attacked but he proceeded to strangle the deceased. We need the bail to be at least R1000.” The court heard that the post-mortem is still outstanding as well as three other statements.