The Calvyn Protestant Church in Elsies River, which has been the targeted for break-ins, was once again burgled with equipment worth R30 000 stolen. Dominee Mervyn Adams, who lives on the church premises, suspects the latest burglary occurred early on Wednesday when they experienced load shedding between 4am and 6am.

“That was the time the dogs were deurmekaar” he said. “Due to the situation of the community, I am not able to go out alone because I would be putting my life in danger. “I kept looking at why the dogs were barking but the skelms had to be busy inside the church that time.”

ISSUE: Equipment ripped apart Adams explained that later that morning he did his usual inspection and noticed the front door was tampered with and the handle of the window was open. “This has happened a number of times this year and about 15 times in the last two years,” he said. “They somehow got the window open and came in and stole all our cables, leads, all the silver holy communion cups and plates, mics; they tried to make the one speaker loose and damaged the frame of the window.

“They took what they could grab and ran.” According to Adams, to replace the stolen property is going to cost them about R30 000. STOLEN EQUIPMENT WORTH: R30 000 “The worst is our new insurance is only starting on August 1.