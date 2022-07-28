A church congregation in Diep River say they have been forced to worship out in the cold since December after they were denied access to the hall they have been using since 2018. Pastor Ernest Dreyer of the Heavenly Highway Ministry says his congregation had an agreement with the previous ward councillor, Carol Bew, to use the community hall on the corner of Mimosa and Viooltjie Street in Steurhof but last December 1 they were evicted.

“We have service every Sunday and Wednesday but one day during the week when we arrived, we saw the locks were changed,” he explains. “I called Councillor Bew and she was shocked by what had happened. Since then we have been forced to have our services in an open yard across the road from the hall while we have not gotten any firm answers from current councillor Eddie Andrews.” The pastor, who says his congregation is just over 100 strong, says they are very disappointed by the response they have gotten from the council offices.