Mense in Elsies River say they have no more krag to fight Eskom after being left in the dark. These residents say they have been tasked with living like ou-tyds after being without electricity for nine days.

Claudia Petersen, who has been living in Norwood Estate for the past 17 years, said this is the first time she ever experienced such a dark time. “This happened before but we never had to wait so long for people to come out. “Nine days, that’s how long we are waiting now. In our road, there are a few houses without electricity and in the road behind us, it’s that whole road who doesn’t have electricity.

“This all happened after we had load shedding last week. The lights went on and went back off two minutes later and it’s still off up to now.” ANGRY: Claudia Petersen says having no krag is taking its toll Petersen said she is forced to store her meat at her neighbour’s home and basically has to live out of the buure’s fridge. “For me, it’s not that bad because I can still charge my phone at work and I have a gas stove and I trap the washing, but what about those who cannot do these things?

“It’s a big inconvenience not to have lights especially. We use our phones flash for light until it dies, and just hope and pray that the electricity is on in the morning… every day. “I’m also sick of chatting to an automated bot about my problems.” Eskom spokesperson Kyle Cookson said the major backlogs Eskom has been experiencing was due to multiple faults like cable theft, infrastructire vandalism and weather in the Cape Metropolitan area.

“The faults could lead to prolonged power interruptions and extended restoration times. Cookson said Eskom technicians will be working tirelessly throughout the weekend to address the backlog and restore electricity supply as soon as possible to customers. “Eskom would like to thank customers for their patience and encourage them to log a fault via the MyEskom Customer App, or use the Alfred Chatbot on the Eskom website.