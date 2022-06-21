Two siblings have escaped with injuries after suspected gangsters shot at them “without reason” at their home in Kensington. Bernard, 20, and 13-year-old Taylor Solomons were at their Ventura Street home on Sunday afternoon when they were attacked.

Taylor Solomons. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “We were in the backyard when they shot at us. We didn’t do anything to them. “They fired four shots, I didn’t hear the first two which were aimed at my brother. “This is not the first time that they shot at our house. This time they hit me and my brother,” Taylor explains.

“I was shot in the knee and my brother in the arm.” In a statement, the Kensington Community Police Forum has condemned the shooting. “The brother was treated on the scene but the sister was taken to the hospital,” the CPF said.

“The perpetrator is known to the community and is being sought. “The circumstances are being investigated as these victims are not gangsters; they were soaking up the Sunday morning sun in their backyard; for the perpetrator to enter the premises and shoot them is mind-boggling.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

INVESTIGATE: Wesley Twigg “According to reports, Kensington police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to the leg and arm,” he says. “The victims were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. “Cases of attempted murder were registered for investigation.