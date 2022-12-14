Candice van der Rheede, founder of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, has urged parents to be extra vigilant this festive season, especially now that children are on holiday. She said during this time they are more likely to deal with lost laaities rather than missing kids.

“I am begging people to please always keep an eye on their kids. Even when you go shopping, which happens a lot, try and get someone to watch your children at home, because shopping centres are where the human traffickers are targeting people.” Van der Rheede referred to the recent case of six-month-old Ivakele Yeko, who was snatched by an unknown woman while his carer was buying alcohol at a liquor store. “It is not the world that is unsafe, it is the people in the world who are evil.

“Be careful of who you trust around your kids; ‘stranger danger’ is a thing of the past, the reality is, people will do anything for money, especially this time of the year.” Van der Rheede also gave some pointers for the beach. “If you are going to the beach, try and get an ID tag. Write the child’s name, ID number and contact number on it. “If you can’t get that, write it on the child’s tag inside his or her clothes.”