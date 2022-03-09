Two-year-old Kayden Jefferys who was shot five times by gangsters is back at his Bishop Lavis home, although he still has three bullets stuck in his tiny body.

After spending eight days in Red Cross Children’s Hospital, his father Morgan Sarels says he is in much better shape.

The toddler was discharged on Monday with three bullets still in his body, and his dad says they don’t know when they will be removed.

Morgan tells the Daily Voice: “He is fine, he plays around the house, I am feeling good about his health.

“The doctors have only removed the bullets in his neck and chest and the three others are still in him and we will be informed when they will be removed.

“Next week we must go for a check-up.”

Morgan says they have incurred hospital bills which he can’t afford.

“At the moment we have not seen how much we will have to pay, we will find out next week.

“I have not been able to work while he was in hospital and that has affected my pay.”

Kayden was shot on February 26 while playing outside his Paulsberg Street home.

Doctors say it’s a miracle he survived.

An eyewitness says they were sitting on the pavement when the gunmen randomly opened fire, seemingly targeting no one specific.

“We were sitting there the whole afternoon, just girls watching the kids and then three gangsters walked towards us, each of them had guns,” the witness says.

“The children were playing and our neighbours shouted that we must go inside the yard (at Kayden’s home).

“The first shot went off, so we got the chance to run and they continued shooting, but nobody was shooting back.

“The five shots all went to the boy, one bullet went into the neck and blood came oozing out, the other in the chest and they are still looking for other bullets in the body.

“His mom put pressure on the wound, the child was unresponsive, he was not even crying, and his eyes were rolled to the back.

“Someone rushed him to the day clinic, where he was transferred to Red Cross.”

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says three suspects were arrested, appeared in court and have been remanded into custody.

“Three males aged 22, 23 and 37 made a court appearance on Monday in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court on a charge of attempted murder,” he says.Shot tot recovering with 3 bullets stuck in body

