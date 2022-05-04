A Kensington kid has made his mother, his dojo, and his community proud after he came home with gold from the Karate South African (KSA) league tournament at the weekend. Qaa’id Randall, 10, came out tops in the national under 10/11 kata category in Bloemfontein.

He managed to beat the country’s top three in his division. Earlier this year, he also won silver at the KSA nationals which took place in Durban. The Grade 5 pupil from St John’s RC Primary School in Kensington is a student at Hiro Dojo Karate in the area.

Speaking to IOL, Qaa’id said he has been kicking butt since the age of six but only started competing this year. “My mom put me in karate because I had anger issues and since then, karate has helped me with it,” he says. “I like karate because you get to compete in tournaments, make new friends and learn different katas.

“It helps your focus and attention and it is a place where I can be free.” The tiny champ practises twice a week at the dojo, and before tournaments he will practise daily at home. Asked about his most recent win, he says: “It is a very nice feeling and I am proud of myself.

“I want to win more gold medals in the future.” When he grows up, he wants to be a YouTuber, a doctor, and an Olympic Gold medallist. “My mommy is my role model, because she is a single parent.

“She supports me and never misses a training session. “My sensei is my role model too. He is a very good sensei and believes in me and always encourages me to do good and have fun,” he says. He also has a few words of encouragement for other children: “Come to Hiro Dojo and you won’t be scared. It’s a safe place. We laugh a lot but we work hard.

“Karate is a lifestyle, it’s not just about punching and kicking; it’s about self-defence and discipline.” In 2018, sensei Rafeeq Larney, 33, established Hiro Dojo. JOY: With sensei Rafeeq Larney “We are extremely proud of Qaa’id’s development and recent success.