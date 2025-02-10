IT SEEMS like Kanye West has completely lost his mind. The rapper went on a rant this weekend saying some nare things online and later deleting them.

In his rant on X, he stated that he is a racist and he will never apologise for his lelike comments about Jewish people, saying you can call me “Yedolf Yithler” He wrote: “I’m racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true. I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments I can say whatever the f*** I wanna say forever. Where’s my f****** apology for freezing my accounts.” (sic) The Can’t Tell Me Nothing rapper went on to say that he has dominion over his wife and while he doesn’t make her do anything she doesn’t want to, she still would not be able to do it without his permission.

The rapper wrote: “I have dominion over my wife. This ain’t no woke a** feminist s***. She’s with a billionaire, why would she listen to any of you dumb*** broke b*****. People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to. But she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval.” This rant comes after Kanye and his 30-year-old wife Bianca Censori received backlash for Censori’s Grammy Awards look. The Australian architect according to Kanye was the most Googled person alive for her outfit choice where she wore a see-through mesh dress with no worn underneath.

“The most googled person on earth wearing YZY women’s,” shared Ye. He also posted the “invisible dress”, which Bianca wore on the red carpet, including a blank snap on which the 47-year-old rap star penned: “WE BEAT THE GRAMMIES”. This isn’t Ye’s first social media meltdown and probably won’t be the last, as he has lost millions of followers due to these public outbursts.

Many believe that the rapper suffers from bipolar personality disorder which he has denied. However, his ex wife Kim Kardashian claimed that he did in a 2020 X, formerly Twitter, post. She wrote on Instagram: "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”